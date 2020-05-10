MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1 p.m. on May 10, 2020.
FLORIDA: 40,596 confirmed cases
- Residents: 39,514
- Deaths: 1,721
- Hospitalizations: 7,171
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 539,630
- Negative Test Results: 498,352
- Percent Positive: 7.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 14,007 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 13,845; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 161
- Deaths: 487
- Hospitalizations: 2,097
- Total Tests: 110,506
- Negative: 96,317; Awaiting Results: 309; Inconclusive: 182
BROWARD: 5,858 confirmed cases
- Residents: 5,712, Non-Residents: 146
- Deaths: 257
- Hospitalizations: 1,171
- Total Tests: 64,457
- Negative: 58,541; Awaiting Results: 23; Inconclusive: 58
MONROE: 88 confirmed cases
- Residents: 80 , Non-Residents: 8
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 11
- Total Tests: 1,631
- Negative: 1,543; Awaiting Results: 40, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,314,799 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 79,180 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 4,067,112 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 281,287
- 187 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
