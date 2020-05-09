MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five-thousand dollars worth of Publix gift cards were given out this afternoon by an anonymous donor in Fort Lauderdale.
The motto “Where shopping is a pleasure,” certainly rang true as 200 women received $25 gift cards.
As part of Mother’s Day weekend, the women also received a flower on their way into the supermarket.
The donor hopes this kind of gesture would lift some spirits and ease the burden of paying for groceries.
The anonymous donor says the hope is that this kind gesture will encourage others to help out in their communities.
