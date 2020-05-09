Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police announced the arrest of a man they said forced himself inside an elderly woman’s home on April 27th.
Police announced via Twitter the arrest of Bailewa Davis, “He was taken into custody without further incident.”
Police said Davis knocked on the woman’s door at approximately 9 p.m., in the 8400 block of NW 27th Drive, and forced himself in.
Davis then fled the house after a physical struggle, according to authorities.
Police did not say if Davis got away with anything of value.
A Ring camera captured Davis’ image.
