



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Pointe Park reopens Monday under a watchful eye.

Last weekend, Miami Beach police said they issued nearly 8,000 verbal warnings, for lack of face masks and social distancing, mostly at the park.

On Friday, city officials debated the issue, City Manager Jimmy Morales said the right decision was made.

“The overall numbers of people was just multiple of the other parks, and it kept going up day by day. Even on the Sunday when we closed parking,” Morales said.

The park will be open, but there will be some rules to follow:

Pedestrian paths will be one way and clearly marked.

Groups of 10 or more are not allowed.

People must wear face coverings and stay 6 feet apart.

Police chief Rick Clements said there were was some dishonesty going on.

“As people that were using the park, actually saw them coming into the area, they quickly donned the mask on and then when we’d leave the area they took the mask off and police were plenty busy while the park was open,” Clements said.

“We did respond on a few occasions where…the park rangers did summon us when those situations started to escalate. But we did see more situations, where people pushed back on the actual use of the mask.”

People are encouraged to stay in the park for less than 2 hours.

The overall message, let’s avoid forcing another closure.

“That park was by far the most popular by leaps and folds and the most problematic.”

“So, whatever the exact numbers that were reported, that information was given to me. For 5 straight days, by police and park rangers and even residents who responded that felt unsafe there because so many people were not wearing masks and not social distancing because of the crowding.”

