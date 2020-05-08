MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Locked doors and empty stores are still the new normal in South Florida, as we enter the third month of social distancing and face masks.

With phase one partial reopenings of non-essential businesses set to happen in the coming weeks, the unemployment picture is coming into focus.

Statewide, it’s estimated 1.7 million people have lost their jobs.

These include hotel, restaurant, travel, retail, and entertainment jobs.

Michelle Vitello is taking care of her mother after losing her job at a winery.

“It’s scary. It’s the unknown. Not knowing what we will return to. Whether I will get a job,” she says.

Mark DeLacoste of Cooper City says his best friend was laid off at Royal Caribbean.

“He was an environmental manager for 15 years and sole breadwinner for his family.”

Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief, whose home health care company has been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis, says the road to recovery in South Florida is going to be long and difficult.

When Phase one happens, “We are talking about restaurants at half capacity. Waiters and waitresses are sitting at home. They can’t get unemployment and they are struggling. It’s going to be a race to open back up and people will have to take responsibility for their safety,” she says