



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are two new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Miami-Dade; one in Doral and the other in Hialeah Gardens.

The Doral site is located in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 8651 NW 13th Terrace. On the Friday, the site will test Doral police officers and first responders. It will be open to the public on Monday, May 11th.

“Opening Doral’s first drive-thru testing site is a significant accomplishment that will greatly benefit our residents and first responders,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The site in Hialeah Gardens is located at the Walmart located at 9300 NW 77th Ave.

A similar site opens Friday, May 8 in Sunrise.

Testing at all of the Walmart locations is for adults who meet CDC and state guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms. You must be at least 18 or older.

RELATED: South Florida Testing Locations

Appointments can be made through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility.

Those being tested must wear a mask on-site and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria and ID check.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer.

The test is then placed into a dropbox. There is no walk-up testing.

Quest Diagnostics will handle the processing of the test samples and delivering the results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at (866) 448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order