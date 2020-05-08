MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to slightly cooler temperatures Friday morning with some inland areas enjoying the low 60s.
It was in the upper 60s and low 70s across the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade. Comfortable morning for the Keys with mid to upper 70s.
Friday afternoon will be beautiful with bright sunshine and mainly dry conditions as high pressure remains in control. The weather will be perfect for the Blue Angels fly over taking place between 1 p.m. and 1:25 p.m.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Friday night will be comfortably cool with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and late in the day, we may see some scattered storms develop.
Deep tropical moisture will increase on Sunday and the rain chance will be highest on Mother’s Day. Showers and storms are likely with the potential for some heavy downpours. With mostly cloudy skies, highs will be near 80 degrees.
As moisture lingers, we will remain unsettled into early next week as it looks like we will begin the rainy season.
