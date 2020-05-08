



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s something special planned for Saturday night to take you away from the doldrums of quarantine thanks to UNICEF.

It’s a virtual party.

“The event will bring together frontline workers with UNICEF ambassadors and supporters for a one night only global journey to highlight the power of a strong global response through the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ximena Gallegos, Deputy Director of UNICEF South Florida.

The event titled “Won’t Stop” is UNICEF’s first time ever streaming event.

One main feature of the show is a special performance you won’t want to miss, showcasing a new twist on a classic song by Abba.

“The highlight will be that Cher will be debuting an exclusive performance, her cover of the Spanish language version of the song Chiquitita,” Gallegos explained.

Cher posted a bit of the song recently on her Instagram. The proceeds from the original song by Abba have benefitted UNICEF since 1979, as will Cher’s new Spanish language cover of it.

“Yes, it’s her debut to do Chiquitita, so I mentioned this to my family and everybody says that brings back so many memories. I feel that in the times that we are approaching right now it’s a lot of good sentiment. It’s affected so many, so it’s nice that this is happening and it’s going to bring back those nice memories from decades ago to so many,” said Gallegos.

Other celebrities appearing in the event include Pink, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Sting, Jordin Sparks, Sheryl Crow, and more as well as ambassadors from around the world.

“It’s great to see the power of how strong we are together and everybody is coming together as one in order to surpass this. It has made us all closer together, we will surpass this and we will get together to make it happen,” said Gallegos.

For this one night only virtual event, catch “UNICEF Won’t Stop,” on Saturday night at 8 p.m. online at unicefwontstop.org.