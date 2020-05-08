MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It may not be the senior year they anticipated, but students across South Florida are making the most of their final days of high school.

Some have gone above and beyond over the last four years, and we want to honor them!

Today we are shining a spotlight on senior Anooshah Bawany.

“I was looking ahead to Grad Bash and Prom and walking across the stage at graduation,” Anooshah told CBS4 anchor Lauren Pastrana recently.

Anooshah is wrapping up her final days as a senior at Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts virtually.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools recommended her for a senior spotlight because of her hard work and dedication to education and her community.

“I feel like giving back to the community is one of the important things for me. I like being involved with people. I like highlighting certain issues and trying to find a solution for it,” Anooshah said.

Anooshah is in various advanced placement courses and clubs and is president of her school’s Science National Honor Society.

But she doesn’t just excel in the classroom.

She’s also a mentor with “Achieve Miami” and a volunteer at Homestead Hospital.

And while online school takes some getting used to, Anooshah encourages underclassmen to stick with it!

“I have the opportunity to get an education, I have the opportunity to do all these things. Why not take advantage of these opportunities? I don’t believe in quitting. Even with this online learning, I feel like you should completely give it your all so you can go to where you want to be in the future,” she said.

Anooshah plans to attend Florida State University in the fall and major in biomedical engineering. She hopes to become an anesthesiologist.