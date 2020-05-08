Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking the next step in a potential probe of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.
The agency confirmed to CBS4 that the review of a complaint against Tony has now moved to the preliminary investigation phase.
The complaint came after it was revealed Tony fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 years old.
Sheriff Tony claimed it was in self-defense and he was cleared of wrong-doing.
But he also never disclosed it when he first became a police officer or when Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him sheriff.
