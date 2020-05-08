MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mercy Hospital community is grieving the loss of doctor Glenn Jesus Barquet, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Barquet was a cardiologist who spent more than 20 years at the hospital following in his father’s footsteps.

Barquet’s colleague, doctor Vijaykumar Zaveri says, “I don’t think I’ve met such fine individuals with the quality that Glenn had of being a true doctor.”

Zaveri, an ear, nose and throat specialist, is one of many from the Mercy Hospital community grieving Barquet’s loss.

Barquet lost his battle to COVID-19 on May 2nd.

Mercy Hospital sent out a statement that reads in part:

“Dr Barquet is deeply embedded in the Mercy Hospital family and will always be an important part of our history. Dr. Barquet chose to build his first practice with us almost 20 years ago after watching his father (Dr. Javier Barquet) practice at Mercy for more than 40 years.”

Friday afternoon, there was a church service with the immediate family that was also streamed on YouTube. The Mass has been watched more than 3,500 times. He’s being remembered by many for the compassion he had for all his patients.

“There are a couple of occasions that I remember where he’d call me about a patient almost in tears. Saying Vijay, what can you do to help the patient he doesn’t have this. Let’s do whatever we can. We’ll figure out a way to help the patient. It’s hard to find a doctor that would almost have tears in his eyes,” said Zaveri.

That compassion is being repaid.

Friends set up a gofundme page for his wife and three kids that were left behind and donations doubled the original target goal.

“He was like a younger brother to me and to many of our friends over here that we worked together with our Mercy family. And he’s left a…. he’s given me a lot of inspiration to continue to do what I do,” added Zaveri.

It’s important to note that doctor Barquet was not treating COVID-19 patients when he got sick.

A former colleague of his tells CBS4 he was a picture of health and had just celebrated his 50th birthday in January.