MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect is in custody on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit through the streets of Broward County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call at approximately 12:47 p.m., about Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers pursuing a white Nissan northbound on I-95, north of I-595.
Authorities said the white Nissan was spotted by an FHP trooper as it exited off on Davie Boulevard.
Police said the trooper engaged in the pursuit and eventually performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to stop the Nissan in the area of NW 27th Street and SW 12th Street.
Authorities then placed the driver into custody without further incident.
Police did not say what may have led to the pursuit in the first place.
