MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We have a beautiful day ahead with highs back down to normal in the low to mid-80s in the afternoon. The breeze will build out of the north and then northeast with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.
A Fire Weather Watch and red flag warning have been issued through this evening. We have a high fire danger due to the breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
Thursday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and mid-60s inland. We’ll enjoy mostly clear skies which will allow nice viewing of the Super Flower Moon. This is the last Super Moon of 2020 which will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter. The best time to watch the moon will be moonrise around 8:27 p.m.
Friday will be nice and dry with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will be warmer and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Moisture begins to move in and increase our rain chance. Scattered showers will be possible. Sunday is looking soggy for Mother’s Day with the potential for heavy downpours.
