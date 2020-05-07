Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a big day for Miami Dolphins fans and NFL fans everywhere. The 2020 regular season NFL schedule will be released Thursday night.
While it is discussing contingencies for changes to the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, it currently is planning for a normal season.
But just in case, Commissioner Roger Goodell has also sent a memo to teams for a ticket refund plan for canceled games or those held without fans.
This story will be updated with the entire Miami Dolphins 2020 season schedule as soon as it is released.
CBS4 will once again be the television home of the Miami Dolphins.
