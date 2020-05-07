



— The gaming industry is booming during the coronavirus pandemic and some of those who stream their games for others to watch are cashing in.

Some gamers are making six-figure salaries per month, and counting, as many people turn to their computers and screens to be entertained while stuck at home home.

“I just started posting videos, and it started gaining traction,” says Kristopher Lamberson, a 23-year-old gamer based in Phoenix, Arizona, who goes by “Swagg.”

Lamberson told CBS affiliate KPHO he started playing Call of Duty when he was 16 not realizing it would become a serious calling.

“People love to watch other people play video games, which is kinda crazy,” he said.

Lamberson now has nearly 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and 420,000 followers on Twitch, which he just joined a few months ago. With so many more people staying home, “Swagg” found himself streaming even more when the new Call of Duty game came out in March.

“I stayed up I think 24 hours, slept for five, played for 30 hours straight,” he said.

He even got messages on social media from celebrities wanting to play with him, including the NBA’s Devin Booker.

“Swagg” also held a charity streaming event during the pandemic and donated the money to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.