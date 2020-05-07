KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a 17-year-old who is accused of fatally stabbing his 14-year-old brother and injuring their father.
It happened Thursday morning at the Executive Bay Club townhomes near Mile Marker 87.2 in Islamorada.
Daniel Weisberger’s father, Ariel Poholek, who had been stabbed multiple times went to a neighbor’s house for help.
When Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Weisberger was gone.
Poholek was airlifted by Trauma Star to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
It’s unclear what spurred Weisberger to stab his younger brother and then his father, said sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt in an email.
Linhardt added that a number of agencies, including Miami-Dade police, are assisting in the search for Weisberger who he said they consider armed and dangerous.
