



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The popular Hollywood Broadwalk will reopen in about a week, but there will be restrictions.

Starting May 13th, it will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. so people can get some exercise.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said it will not be business as usual when it reopens. There will be no rollerblading, skating, or skateboarding. People have to maintain social distance, no groups larger than 10, and masks are recommended, but don’t have to be worn while exercising.

“Clearly I think people understand now, in order to maintain these openings, like we saw in Miami Beach, we have to follow the rules or they can be rolled back and reclosed and none of us want that,” said Levy.

Many are thrilled it will re-open.

“I walk, I bike, I roller blade, I get fresh air. I look at the ocean. It’s healthier for me to look at the ocean and smell the ocean and feel it,” said Barry Schwartz.

The beach will remain closed and restaurants on the 2.5-mile promenade will continue to do take our and delivery. Customers will not be allowed to eat their take out orders on the Broadwalk.

The beach and Broadwalk were closed due to COVID-19 in mid-March. Since then, people have been biking and walking on the adjacent Surf Road.

“Everybody’s just walking here, I think if it’s people walking there, instead of here on the side street, I think it should be okay. We need the space, we can’t stay inside all the time,” said Chris Deschervoix.

Also on May 13th, the city plans to reopen a number of neighborhood parks and tennis courts along with a few pavilion rentals.

Park rangers and the city’s beach patrol will make sure people are following social distancing.

“As long as the public respects the orders that are given, I think we should be fine because we all need some form of normalcy again,” said Natalie Lawrence.

Arts Park and six others in Hollywood opened on Wednesday as did the city’s three golf courses. Many were grateful to get outside.

“We’ve been cooped up and quarantined for a little while now. Now instead of doing in-home workouts we can go outside and get a little bit of sun, see a few people now,” said Denzel Issac.

