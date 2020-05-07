MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boat fire at Key Biscayne’s Crandon Marina spread to three other boats Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call about the marina fire just after 7 a.m.

Arriving fire crews found two vessels fully engulfed in flames. They immediately attacked the flames with foam in an effort to keep it from spreading to other vessels on the dock.

“A large sailing vessel caught fire, then broke loose and set another large vessel on fire, it then kept drifting to set a small vessel on fire, which burnt another large vessel,” according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

CBS4 viewer Orlando Barreto took a video of the boats as they burned, thick black smoke billowing off them.

“It was very intense, you could see that there were two boats that were fully engulfed in flames,” Barreto said.

WATCH: BOATS ON FIRE AT CRANDON MARINA

Miami-Dade Fireboat 73 was able to extinguish the fires on the sailboat and the small vessel. It was also able to save the large vessel.

More than two dozen Miami-Dade fire units took part in getting the fires under control.

“Most of the boats are kind of close together like that 6-foot range,” Barreto said. “It’s fiberglass. So once fiberglass starts burning, it’s very hard to turn it off.”

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also added it’s too soon to know the cost of the damage.