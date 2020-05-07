Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An argument at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station turned deadly overnight.
According to police, two men, ages 30 and 36, got into a dispute outside Caraf Oil at NW 87th Street and 27th Avenue just after 1 a.m. As the fight escalated, the 36-year-old pulled a gun and shot the other man several times. He then fled.
The fatally injured man died on the scene.
The gunman later surrendered to police and was taken into custody for questioning.
You must log in to post a comment.