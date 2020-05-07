



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s almost South Florida’s turn for a salute in the sky. The Navy Blue Angels are planning a flyover on Friday afternoon to thank doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds have been crisscrossing the country in a high-flying salute to our nation’s frontline workers.

“There’s no better time than now to say thank you to first responders, the unsung community heroes that are going above and beyond and sacrificing for us,” said Mickey Markoff, the Executive Director of the National Salute to America’s Heroes.

The Blue Angels will be soaring over South Florida Friday.

They’ll take off from Boca Raton at 1:00pm and head South to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, down to Homestead and then head back up north through western parts of Broward, wrapping up in about 25 minutes.

The Blue Angels will be buzzing over several hospitals along the way in honor of healthcare heroes.

“We created the National Salute to America’s Heroes to give thanks to the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedoms,” said Markoff. “With the Hyundai Air and Sea show not able to take place this year we pivoted and now with the Blue Angels that would’ve been participating with us, we decided that we would thank our local heroes and honor them.”

You’re encouraged to step outside your homes and watch the flyover while maintaining social distancing.

A quick reprieve from a long quarantine and the hope of more fun in the sun to come soon, once the fear and uncertainty of this pandemic has passed.

“There’s no question the Hyundai Air and Sea Show will be back next year over Memorial Day weekend,” Markoff said. “In the meantime we want to say thanks to all those who sacrificed for all of us.”

The National Salute to America’s Heroes is asking you to nominate deserving individuals who have emerged as heroes during the coronavirus crisis.

Four heroes will be given a brand Hyundai Sonata on Memorial Day.

To nominate a hero, click here: https://usasalute.com/hero/