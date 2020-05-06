Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for three people involved in a violent home invasion in Miramar.
It happened overnight inside the Montclair Town Homes near the 2900 block of SW 120th Terrace.
According to police, the victim invited over a woman he met through a dating app. Shortly after her arrival, two men entered the home with weapons.
The people in the home fought, according to police, leaving one with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. A second person was treated at the scene.
The woman and two men took off.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
