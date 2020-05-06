NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — The NFL has a revealed its contingency plan for ticket refunds in case games are canceled or played without fans during the 2020 season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to the 32 teams that calls for a uniform baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs.

Each team will communicate directly with its fans over the next few days with specific details on potential refunds.

As for the secondary market, the league received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds. StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.

The NFL will reveal its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

Once that happens, teams can start selling tickets which is why the NFL wanted to get its refund policy in place so fans can buy their tickets with confidence, knowing they can easily get their money back if a game isn’t played.

Currently, the NFL is planning to play a full regular season schedule in 2020, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10, but that could change.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)