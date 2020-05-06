MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a mild start Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s, some inland areas were a bit cooler in the upper 60s.
Wednesday afternoon, record heat is likely as highs will soar to the low to mid-90s as winds shift out of the southwest ahead of a weak front. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees. The current record is 93 degrees set back in 2010.
Our average high for the day is 86 degrees.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for South Florida from 2 p.m. through the evening. There is a high fire danger due to low relative humidity levels and breezy southwest winds.
Wednesday night will be comfortable and slightly cooler as lows will fall to around 70 degrees and some inland areas will be cooler in the upper 60s.
Thursday will not be as hot. Our highs will be more seasonable in the low to mid-80s and we’ll enjoy more of the same on Friday with highs near the mid-80s.
By Saturday we will warm up again and the rain chance will increase late in the day as another front approaches and moisture increases. Deeper tropical moisture will lead to the potential for heavy downpours on Sunday for Mother’s Day.
