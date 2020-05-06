



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hybrid drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 test site is scheduled to open Friday outside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Once open, testing will be daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing is free and available to anyone, 18 years or older and children accompanied by a guardian, regardless of COVID-19 symptoms.

“Testing surveillance, contact tracing, and isolation are critical to the health and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Dan Gelber in a statement. “The opening of the testing facility provides more testing capacity allowing individuals to be tested even if they do not have symptoms. We need to see more progress and more slowing of the virus before we can begin implementing more measures to re-open Miami Beach.”

The walk-up testing service will be in parking lot P-29 located at 17 Street and Convention Center Drive, across from Miami Beach City Hall. Those wishing to be tested should enter at 17 Street and Convention Center Drive wearing a face covering and have a photo ID. Parking will not be available for walk-up testing patients.

The drive-through mobile testing service entrance is at 17 Street and Convention Center Drive. People are asked to remain inside their vehicles, with the windows up, and have a photo ID on the dashboard. Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing a face covering, display a photo ID, and be seated next to a window. There is a maximum of five tests per vehicle.

This test site will be capped at 400 patients a day, which may be adjusted based on need.

Miami Beach has been named one of ten communities to be included in the Rockefeller Foundation’s COVID-19 National Action Plan. The initiative will deliver substantial expertise and personnel to expand local capacity to monitor future infection waves and do critical contact tracing of infected individuals.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order