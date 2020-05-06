MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s only the beginning of May, but Santa’s Enchanted Forest might have gotten a Christmas miracle.
Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a resolution directing Mayor Carlos Gimenez to decide whether the annual Christmas theme park should return to its longtime home at Tropical Park for the holiday season.
Santa’s Enchanted Forrest Inc. leased a portion of the park for its annual holiday lighting display, rides and Santa themed carnival. They paid the county $300,000 a year in rent, according to the Parks Department.
Their lease ended on March 14, 2020.
Earlier this year, a resolution was prepared and put on the county commission’s agenda that would end its relationship with Santa’s Enchanted Forest Inc. because it “presents a unique opportunity to solicit proposals regarding the use of that portion of land in Tropical Park.”
The resolution was passed on February 4th.
The expiration of the for-profit event’s 1992 lease triggered a required bidding process for the public land.
Mayor Gimenez now has a month to respond to stop the competitive bidding for the space.
The mayor has publicly said he is not a fan of the attractions.
