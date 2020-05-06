MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Uber is partnering with Hialeah to provide free ‘essential’ rides to at-risk residents in the city.
“We know that transportation can be a huge challenge for the residents in our community and so what we want to do, as part of the program, is remove that barrier and make sure residents have that access to transportation,” said Javier Correoso, public affairs manager for Uber.
The service will take residents to supermarkets, pharmacies, and doctor’s visits within the city limits Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents can call the Hope Mission Center at (305) 456-1514 to get two access codes for two roundtrip rides.
