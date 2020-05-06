



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins Foundation is teaming up with AT&T and local restaurants to show their appreciation to doctors and nurses during National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 to May 12th.

Rocky Egusquiza is with the Miami Marlins Foundation and was at Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning dropping off 400 hot meals.

“Oftentimes you’re doing your work every day and someone just says thank you and it makes a difference,” she said.

They plan to deliver 400 meals each day over the next 3 days to local hospitals.

“I hear our nurses all day skipping lunch for patient care so when someone brings in food it’s thoughtful and they appreciate it,” said Lillie Green, who is a nurse at Jackson Memorial.

Roy Hawkins Jr. is the CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital. “You have the community take an opportunity to serve them food to show the love means the world to them and the world to me as well.”

The meals come from local restaurants that welcome the chance to say thank you. They’re all prepared that morning and served hot.

“The community is not just bringing beans and rice they are bringing top-quality food,” said Hawkins.

For the men and women working at the hospitals, it is one less thing to think about during this stressful time, for those putting it all together it’s a chance to show their appreciation during this nurse this week.

In the end, it is not just a meal, but a way to say thank you to those working on the front lines.

“Take time today to thank a doctor, nurse, and show them you care,” said Egusquiza.

The meals will be delivered to four area hospitals: Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson South Medical Center, Jackson North Medical Center, and Miami Veterans Administration Hospital.

