MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF will begin voluntary individual training sessions on Wednesday.

The voluntary workouts, taking place at the Inter Miami CF training complex in Fort Lauderdale, are closed to the media and the public and will take place in compliance with health and safety protocols. In addition, only limited essential team staff will attend.

The league-wide moratorium on small group and full team training remains in place through May 15.

Opening its outdoor fields, however, allows players a safe and controlled environment to continue their individual regiments, according to an email to the media.

The fields will be divided into four quadrants and only one player per quadrant may participate. Players cannot share equipment or play together by passing, or shooting between players.

Training facilities such as locker rooms, gyms and team training rooms remain closed except for players receiving post-operative and rehab treatments, as directed by the club’s Chief Medical Officer.

All training equipment is being sanitized and disinfected between every session.

Temperature checks are being taken upon arrival, there are staggered arrival and departure times, and designated parking spaces to maintain maximum distance between vehicles.

Players must also wear PPE from the parking lot to the field and back again and staff must also wear PPE throughout training and remain at least 10 feet from players at all times.