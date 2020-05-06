



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Blue Angels are heading to Miami as part of their nationwide Operation “America Strong.”

According to a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, the Blue Angels will conduct a flyover on Friday in Miami and Jacksonville.

In an email to CBS4, the flyover will take place at noon, however, the exact location has not been released yet. That information will be released on Thursday.

Once we have the route and exact overhead times, we will let you know on air, online and on our social media channels.

Operation “America Strong” is to honor and show support for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and salute healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

The annual National Salute to America’s Heroes and the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show had been scheduled to take place over Memorial Day weekend. Instead, it has launched a community-based initiative titled “Salute 365” which will recognize local healthcare professionals, first responders and others who are tirelessly fighting and risking their own safety to care for members of the local community.

Beginning immediately, NSAH is looking for nominations for four heroes who will be awarded new Hyundai Sonatas as recognition for their outstanding service. The NSAH will select winners in each of the following categories: healthcare professional; first responder; unsung community hero, and present them with a 2020 Hyundai Sonata on Memorial Day.

NSAH has also partnered with “Folds of Honor” and will commit to a maximum donation of $15,000, which will be divided and provided in the form of $5,000 scholarships to three South Florida students from families of fallen heroes. Folds of Honor will select the recipients of the scholarships and NSAH will present them with them scholarships over the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.

Nominations for the “Salute 365” initiative can be submitted at USASalute.com. The Salute 365 initiative four winners will be picked by May 15 and announced over Memorial Day weekend.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will resume next year during Memorial Day weekend on May 29 – 30, 2021.