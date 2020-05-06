



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bill Hansen Catering has been one of South Florida’s top luxury caterers and event production companies for almost 40 years.

They have served four U.S. Presidents, celebrities, hundreds of corporate events, private parties, and thousands of weddings from The Keys to Palm Beach.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo met up with Corporate Executive Chef Dewey Losasso from Bill Hansen Catering in her back yard recently.

“We all know restaurants are shut down and most are doing pickup and delivery service. How has it impacted Bill Hansen catering?“ asked Petrillo.

“We have to pivot and do things differently. We are really doing micro dining. We’re dropping the things off contact-less, outside people’s homes. Normally we’re doing weddings or big celebrations. Whether you’re home or a venue now we’re doing small amounts. It’s where you dictate your experience with us now,” Losasso said.

With many events canceled and or postponed due to the pandemic, that pivot is ongoing.

“Our new normal forced us to rethink new revenue streams as a caterer so that’s what we’re about,” he said.

“Honestly, for June we would have a lot of graduations going on so now we’re looking towards graduations in a box-like we’re doing Mother’s Day in a Box.”

Mother’s Day in a Box, like Graduation or Birthday in a Box, is a three-course menu that Chef Dewey created with several options. They begin making an appetizer that features an heirloom tomato salad that Losasso purchased at Teena’s Pride this week in Homestead.

“This is the end of tomato season in South Florida so I have a bunch of tomatoes coming on Thursday for Mother’s Day.”

Chef adds in gem lettuce, red wine vinegar, salt, herbs, marinated cucumbers, and tosses the salad.

“Then we also took some of the baby heirlooms from Teena’s Pride and sauté that with some artichokes some fresh tarragon and we pan-seared some snapper and we have that here with a little bit of green mango,” chef said showing fish dish.

“Then we have a chocolate torte with some fresh berries and underneath we have a red wine basil reduction.”

The Mother’s Day package has other appetizers, entree choices, and dessert choices. It is $39 per person delivered to your house with no delivery fee. Check their website for other add sons.

For more info: www.billhansencatering.com/mothersday

Here is their recipe for Heirloom Tomato Salad:

Heirloom tomatoes, tossed with marinated cucumbers, a small handful of basil, and 3 sprigs of orange mint. If you have fresh mango, add it!

Marinated Cucumbers

2 cucumbers – peeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed, cut into small pieces on an angle.

5 TBL Honey

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1/4 cup red vinegar

(Can make the day before)

Red wine Vinaigrette recipe

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

4 tbl water

2 sprigs of fresh oregano – lightly chopped

salt and black pepper to taste

Shake it up!

For the tomato salad:

3 heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/2 head gem lettuce or baby romaine – cut into strips

2 tbl chopped fresh basil

2 tbl chopped fresh mint

Assembly –

Place tomatoes, gem lettuce, basil, mint, oregano in a bowl, add vinaigrette toss —

season (remember you can make this in the morning, but adjust seasoning before serving, as liquids are released from the tomatoes.

Place cucumber pieces on top for garnish and serve.