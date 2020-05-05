NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) – After more than a month with no deaths reported, two endangered Florida panthers were killed after being struck by vehicles.
They’re the 10th and 11th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road near Golden Gate, wildlife officials said. A 3-year-old male was found dead Friday near Immokalee. The last panther found before that was March 8, according to state records.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.
