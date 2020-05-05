CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) — For the first time in six weeks, people put their toes in the sand at Clearwater Beach as all Pinellas County beaches reopened Monday morning.
With social distancing rules being enforced, some beachgoers got creative and used seaweed to create little blocks around them to indicate to others that part of the beach is already taken.
When the beach reopened at 7:00 a.m., a group waiting to hit the sand erupted in cheers. Soon after, umbrellas were quickly shoved into the sand and people plopped down in their foldout chairs.
Pinellas County commissioners decided to open up the beaches with a few restrictions. Beachgoers can sunbathe and use the public parking lots, but everyone must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Pinellas County deputies are stationed at every beach access point to remind everyone to stay six feet apart and no groups of more than 10 are allowed. If someone is not complying, they will be asked to leave the beach.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says there will be about 300 law enforcement officers on the beach from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The mayor of Clearwater said he is confident there won’t be a repeat of the crowded scenes that prompted county officials to shut down the beaches back in March.
