MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parts of South Florida are slowly, very slowly starting to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.
There are people golfing, boating, and jogging in newly opened parks and open spaces again.
While venturing outside may be stressful to some people, it can also be fun and provide some much needed outdoor time after being holed up and hunkered down for weeks.
CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano ventured outside with his camera and found runners, walkers and bikers enjoying the great outdoors and they were doing it safely with proper social distancing and wearing a mask when necessary.
