



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since 1992 Neighbors 4 Neighbors has been there in times of crisis large and small. This time is no different.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to provide relief and recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

Working with their community-based partners throughout South Florida, they are developing resources, goods and services to assist our neighbors.

Things are accelerating and people are getting desperate through loss of income. Food is a critical need.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has partnered with Farm Share & S.T.E.P.S in the Right Direction to hold food distributions throughout Miami Dade, Broward and the Keys.

Click here to visit their website for the list of distributions separated by county. The information is updated daily.

Your support will help fund these distributions throughout this crisis.

If you have a distribution that is free and open to the public that you would like to share, please email info@neighbors4neighbors.org so it can be added to the list. Send the date, times (example 9 am to 1pm), address and location name in your email.