MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a mild start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Another beautiful and mostly sunny afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s. Monday night will be comfortable in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Record heat is likely.

On Thursday morning a weak front moves in and we may see a few showers but the front will dissipate as it moves in. It will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday we’ll enjoy a dry day with highs in the low to mid-80s. The rain chance increases this weekend due to a surge of moisture. By Sunday, showers will be likely for Mother’s Day as we may be entering a rainy season pattern.

