TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida’s Supreme Court has issued a statement saying the coronavirus outbreak has made jury trials unsafe at the moment, so there will be no jury trials will be held until at least July 2.
“In-person jury trials pose a special hazard because they can expose jurors and other courtroom participants to a risk of infection. Future extensions will be considered if needed,” said Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady in a statement.
Canady also said in an order Monday that more types of hearings and other court business would be conducted remotely. This includes non-jury trials if all parties agree, some arraignments, status and motion hearings, and pretrial conferences.
For first-degree murder cases, the new order suspends until July 2 some requirements for in-person preliminary hearings and a requirement that defendants be automatically released from custody if prosecutors are unable to file charges within 40 days.
Canady said a working group formed to tackle these issues sill make suggestions for remote procedures that can continue even after the pandemic is over.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
