



SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – Drive-thru coronavirus test sites will soon have lanes dedicated to antibody tests, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Speaking at a drive-thru testing site in Sarasota County Tuesday, the governor said in addition to the COVID-19 tests offered at drive-thru testing sites run by the state, antibody tests will also be offered soon to find out if people had the coronavirus but didn’t know it.

He said 200,000 antibody tests will be available in the coming days not only to the state run drive thru testing sites but also hospitals where medical staff need to know if they’ve developed the antibodies to fight the virus.

“The vast majority of cases either appear to be asymptomatic or the symptoms appear to be so minor you wouldn’t necessarily think to get medical attention,” DeSantis said. Other people might have had a nasty illness in February, before there was great awareness about the new coronavirus, and the antibody test could reveal it was the cause.”

More details about the plan will be announced later this week, he said.

The Governor also said the state got the highest number of test results back on Monday with a total of 24,000 and only 500 came back positive, about a two percent positive rate.

Still, the governor cautioned the methodical reopening of Florida plan will continue in phases.

“We have to be very measured how we’re doing it,” he said of the state reopening beaches, restaurants, parks and businesses. “Instill some confidence (first). Then I think we can get back very quickly.”

The Governor said he’ll also announce a plan for what he calls a “first of its kind” mobile rapid testing lab for COVID-19 in Florida on Wednesday. It will be used at long-term care facilities with results coming back in just 45 minutes.

DeSantis also outlined a new emergency rule governing nursing home admissions. No one can be discharged from a hospital to a nursing home without first being tested and showing a negative result.

DeSantis said other states that have allowed people who have tested positive for coronavirus to be admitted to nursing homes, something he said “has not been a good standard of practice.”