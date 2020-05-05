



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has died from coronavirus.

Emergency communications operator Nakima Thompson who worked at the North Regional Communications Center died on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Gregory Tony said the entire department is mourning her loss.

“She has been employed with the agency for over 16 years,” he said.

The sheriff said March 22nd was her last day on the job. The 41-year-old tested positive for the virus on April 2nd and spent several weeks in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, she had to go on a ventilator and fight this battle for quite some time. Her family had to make a very difficult decision as most of her organs, and things of that nature, failed and they had to remove her from the ventilator,” said Tony.

WATCH: SHERIFF GREGORY TONY NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE DEATH OF DISPATCHER NAKIMA THOMPSON

The sheriff asked that people keep Thompson’s family in their prayers.

“I want to reach out and say keep your prayers at heart for not only this agency but for her family. She leaves behind four kids, siblings, and many other loved ones who are suffering from this,” he said.

Tony said Thompson’s mother is also fighting the virus and dealing with a similar battle “as she navigates her health issues.”

Thompson was born in Miami and graduated from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1996. She joined the sheriff’s office in 2003.

Thompson is the first communications specialist or dispatcher in the state to die from COVID-19.

As of Monday, 104 Broward sheriff’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

