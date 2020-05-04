



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens in northwest Miami-Dade.

The site is in the parking lot of the Walmart at 3200 NW 79th Street.

Testing is for those who are 18 years and older exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

This site will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, which will screen and schedule appointments for those that meet medical eligibility.

Once on-site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility and ID check.

The test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained volunteer.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and providing results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

