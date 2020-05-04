MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Hialeah is now offering rent relief to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday morning, dozens of people lined up for hours outside the John F. Kennedy Library on W 49th Street where officials were handing out applications.
Residents can also apply online as well.
Hialeah’s landlord-tenant relief fund awards households up to $1,000.00 which is disbursed over 3 months or until the maximum award has been reached.
Those who apply must live within Hialeah’s city limits and must have lost work because of the pandemic.
