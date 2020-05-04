



MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys in Monroe County is opening Monday as part of the first phase of reopening the state’s economy, however, it is reopening to locals only. Tourists are not being allowed back just yet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ phase one plan, restaurant and retail stores are allowed to reopen with 25% capacity, except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County.

Monroe County, which is not part of that exclusion, decided to reopen under the phase one rules but not include tourists.

Outdoor seating capacity will not be limited, as long as tables are 6 feet apart and seated parties are groups of 10 or less. According to the directive, bars and bar seating in restaurants must remain closed. Bars are considered a business that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from alcohol sales.

Checkpoints at Mile Marker 112.5 and Card Sound Road continue to monitor southbound traffic and screenings will continue at Key West International and Marathon Florida Keys airports.

“The effect is tremendous and it’s devastating every single business, directly or indirectly, is reliant on tourism,” explained Yoni Haim, owner of several retail stores in Key West.

He says not having tourists is killing local businesses. With no money coming in, he’s had to let go of 27 employees.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard from people are just heartbreaking. People are running through their savings. We’ve spoken to people who won’t be able to send their kids to college next year,” said Haim.

Haim and his wife set up a Facebook group Restoring Paradise Safely as a resource for other local business owners and they’re getting ready to file a lawsuit against the county.

Stephen Michela, whose family owns a number of restaurant franchises and a movie theater says as opportunities dry up, so does the workforce.

Their businesses have seen a 40% dip;

“A lot of people are just leaving to either move back home with their parents or to find jobs and an opportunity in cheaper places to live. So we’re experiencing a huge exodus of able bodied workers here,” said Michela.

Michela, who is also the Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Florida says reopening at 25% capacity simply is not enough.

“The overhead is most likely going to be so high that that you’re not going to be able to service your fixed costs.”

Back on April 30, the Monroe County Mayor, Kew West Mayor and four other mayors signed a letter expressing their support for the checkpoint saying quote, “The checkpoint has prevented the hotspot from spreading south into the Keys and overwhelming our limited health care facilities. We collectively endorsed a continuation of the checkpoint until the situation in our immediate neighbors to the north has measurably improved.”

While sympathetic to the safety concerns, Haim believes there is a bigger picture worth exploring.

“The economy is people. People need to earn a living to survive,” said Haim.

Both Haim and Michela want to include new hand sanitization measures at their businesses to ease customer concerns and prevent the spread of the virus.

Monroe County will keep in place its visitor directive that requires vacation rentals and other lodging establishments to remain closed until further notice.