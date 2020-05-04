MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking to the future, Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to phase in North American sailings.
“We will be taking a measured approach to resume sailing later this summer, phasing in some cruises, starting in August. We will use this extended pause to continue to identify and implement additional protocols, so we can safely welcome you back,” the cruise line said in a statement.
Important update regarding our sailings: You can also view the latest list of impacted sailings here: https://t.co/ZNUqjhnYhq pic.twitter.com/qi13s72uie
— Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) May 4, 2020
Carnival Cruise Lines halted new sailings on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 remain canceled.
The initial phase-in of sailings will involve a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston.
The ships at Port Miami will be the Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Sensation
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the following sailings:
- All San Francisco sailings through 2020.
- All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020.
- All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020.
- All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020.
- All Carnival Spirit Alaska, Hawaii, & Trans-Pacific sailings through and including October 6, 2020.
- Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, Carnival Elation, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sensation, & Carnival Vista sailings through and including July 31, 2020.
- All other ships sailings through and including August 31, 2020
Impacted guests and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.
