MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a car possibly set on fire in northwest Miami-Dade.
Police and fire crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of NW 104 Terr. on Saturday.
“When we got here we came to a report of a car fire. When we approached, we saw the car fully engulfed in flames,” explained Capt. Eric Puntervold. “It was a stubborn one. There was fuel flowing out the bottom, so it took a long time to put out… but we got it out, and thankfully no one got hurt.”
investigators say they are looking into arson as the potential cause.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
