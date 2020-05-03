Comments
FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) – Florida Gulf Coast University had to cut its virtual commencement ceremony short because of hackers.
The university tweeted out that StageClip, the vendor for their online ceremony site, “experienced a cyber attack on their servers which took them offline and appeared to distort the graduate list.”
According to FGCU, the site was slow for some or completely down for others.
The university has had to delay the ceremony for seniors until the site is fixed.
In the meantime, FGCU posted the university president’s commencement address, which you can view here.
Follow the university’s social media accounts for updates on the restoration of the virtual commencement site.
