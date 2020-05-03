DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities are charging two Deerfield Beach teens with the shooting death of a 16-year-old during a weed deal gone wrong.

Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named “Weed Connoisseur” and later headed to the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium to get the drugs, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office.

Several security cameras captured the meeting between Jean and 19-year-olds Conn Errico and Christopher Snyder. Jean punched Errico in the face and took off. The two followed, shooting Jean in the back before speeding away, authorities said.

Errico was arrested Wednesday and accused of pulling the trigger. Snyder was arrested March 27. Both are charged with murder and are being held without bond. It’s unclear if they had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

The Sun Sentine l reports that Errico’s DNA and cellphone GPS put him at the crime scene.

Snyder also admitted driving Errico to the meeting and watching Errico shoot Jean, the newspaper reported.

