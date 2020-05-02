



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As expected, local boaters flocked to local marinas and many waited overnight for a chance to gain access to the water on the first weekend of loosened coronavirus restrictions.

Boaters like Ernesto Giménez who lives in Hialeah.

“I’ve been waiting for this time.”

On the first weekend of loosened restrictions in South Florida, public areas filled up fast.

Some were back for another day of fishing.

“Mahi-mahi. I went out yesterday and I caught one so hopefully, I’ll get more today,” said fisherman, Jorge Perez.

Many showed up early Saturday to try to get in before capacity has been reached at marinas.

“Crandon Park is closed. They’re not letting anybody in. It’s full,” said fisherman, Jorge Perez.

Chopper 4 was overhead Friday morning when a line of boaters waited hours to get into Black Point Marina.

It was the first marina to reach capacity on Friday and Saturday.

CBS 4 News was told people started lining up on Friday night, but were turned away and then began again lining up during the overnight hours.

There are strict guidelines for boaters, like one boat at a time at each ramp. No rafting is allowed.

Also, there is a limit on the number of people based on the size of each boat.

“Man, we are going out here to have fun!”

Miami Beach has issued 1,500 verbal warnings to people not wearing facial coverings at parks back on the first two days of reopening.

You must have facial coverings and wear them if you’re within 6 feet of someone.

An exception maybe if you’re working out or playing a sport by yourself that may get you out of breath.

Saturday’s nice weather brought out golfers too, but there are still certain guidelines to play a round, like one person per cart.

There were washing guidelines for everything touched at a driving range.

So far, no major problems have been reported in any public area.

“That’s why we are here, it’s a beautiful day today.”

Before the weekend, leaders encouraged people to follow the rules and social distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which may then help us move on to additional openings.

“Just on the boat. Won’t stop anywhere. Just chilling,” said boater Ernesto Giménez.

In Miami-Dade, the Mayor Carlos Gimenez, says a plan will be ready regarding rules for stores and restaurants, but we still don’t know when we will learn about those rules and when that phase will start.

