MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited an Orlando hair salon on Saturday afternoon, where he held a roundtable discussion on the eventual phased reopening of small businesses.

Gov. DeSantis sat on a chair at OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon where he met with Orange Mayor Jerry Demings, the salon’s owners and employees to discuss the eventual reopening of small businesses.

“Don’t tell me we can’t do this safely,” Gov. DeSantis said, referring to the eventual reopening of the economy.

During the roundtable discussion, the governor and salon’s employees talked about safety measures and a plan to ensure safety for staff and customers.

“The small businesses are the ones that really need it,” the governor said.

“They are the engine of the economy and they employ the most number of people.”

Gov. DeSantis joked that he had not received a haircut in months.

The governor followed the roundtable with a press conference at the salon.

DeSantis said, “Small things like being able to get a haircut will give people confidence about venturing out as a step toward a healthy society.”

“It’s not a matter of how, but a matter of when,” DeSantis said.

“These are really important establishments. We want to do what we can to get them up and running in a safe manner and I am committed to doing it.”