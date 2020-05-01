MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The cold front may have left its mark on the area Thursday afternoon with damaging wind and heavy rain but it is also responsible for the cooler and drier weather that arrived Friday morning and will last through the weekend.
Friday had a cool start with lows in some areas dropping down to 60 degrees.
Bright sunshine quickly warmed the area up into the 80s by noon.
A nice breeze and low humidity will make for a great Friday afternoon and evening.
The breeze will start to turn to the northeast overnight Friday which will lead to milder temperatures especially along the coast over the weekend. The humidity will increase a little but it will still be nice and comfortable with highs in the middle 80s.
After the weekend, temperatures will increase ahead of our next cold front forecast to be here late Wednesday and early Thursday.
