MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Lakes Town Council unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday requesting it be allowed to start phased re-opening of non-essential businesses.
The resolution was sent to Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners. It requests the Town of Miami Lakes be allowed to begin phased re-opening of non-essential businesses on May 4.
The town argues it has seen very few cases of COVID-19 and has effectively flattened the curve.
On Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis announced a phased re-opening across the state beginning on Monday. The executive order signed by the Governor excludes hard-hit South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
Hours before the Governor’s announcement, Miami Lakes announced a decline in cases across the town at a press conference surrounding some parks re-opening.
“At the height of the curve, we were experiencing 1 to 2 new cases a day, now we have 1 to 2 cases a week,” said Miami Lakes Town Manager Edward Pidermann on Wednesday afternoon.
“The Town of Miami Lakes Council believes it is in the best interest of Town residents and business owners to have non-essential businesses to re-open as soon as possible,” the resolution states.
