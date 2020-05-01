



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins drafted new players virtually and now the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are turning to technology to fill the roster for next season, too.

They’re hosting virtual auditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Never been done before. First time ever, but we’re just adapting with the changes,” said Dolphins Cheerleader Manager Johanna Torres. “But what better way to still offer this hope and dream for so many who look forward to this time of year when you can audition for a professional NFL dance team.”

They usually hold in-person prep classes leading up to auditions. Instead, they’ve posted choreography and Q & A videos on social media.

Torres says those interested in auditioning need to fill out an online questionnaire, submit a headshot and send in a video.

“Within that video submission we’re asking them to submit an introduction, we obviously want to get to know who you are and then also see your freestyle dance,” she said.

Torres says applicants will also have to show off the Fins cheerleaders signature move.

“I think the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are known for doing this amazing kick line every single game and performances usually that we do so we’re just asking that they show us their kicks,” she said.

So, what makes a great Dolphins cheerleader?

“Someone who not only obviously has a passion for dance but someone who has great showmanship but is also a great advocate for their community,” explained Torres. “Someone who showcases diversity and confidence as well.”

It’s still not known whether the final auditions will be held in person or if the season will actually kick-off as planned so Torres says she’s watching and waiting just like the rest of us.

“We’re literally just taking it day by day because at the end of the day our number one priority is everyone’s safety,” she said.

The deadline to submit your application and video is Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to learn more: https://www.miamidolphins.com/cheerleaders/auditions/